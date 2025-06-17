Rugby league fans vote on who should be England’s halfback combination against Australia in the Ashes Test Series

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been eagerly voting on who should be England’s halfback combination against Australia in the Ashes Test Series this autumn.

For the first time in two decades, the Kangaroos will tour UK shores and it’s fair to say that anticipation is building ahead of the three mouthwatering fixtures.

Already, Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley is sold out for the final Test, with Everton’s new stadium also selling out as Wembley tickets continue to be dished out at a superb rate.

Of course, selection for the England squad is the pinnacle of many players’ rugby league careers and head coach Shaun Wane has his work cut out to name a side that can make Australia’s visit a disappointing one.

In the latest League Express poll, readers were asked which two players should form England’s halfback combination for the Tests later in the year.

In with a shout of taking the number 6 and 7 shirt for their country, Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis, Warrington Wolves’ George Williams and Marc Sneyd and Wigan Warriors’ Harry Smith are the ones included.

Here are the results:

George Williams and Mikey Lewis – 23.13%

George Williams and Harry Smith – 20.30%

Marc Sneyd and Mikey Lewis – 20.16%

George Williams and Marc Sneyd – 16.11%

Mikey Lewis and Harry Smith – 16.82%

Marc Sneyd and Harry Smith – 4.48%