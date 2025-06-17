Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils confirm three-player swap

WARRINGTON WOLVES have signed Sam Stone from Salford Red Devils, with the latter gaining Dan Russell and Tom Whitehead on loan deals.

Russell has joined on a season-long loan and Whitehead on a month-to-month loan deal and, as part of the deal, Stone – who signed for the Red Devils in late 2022 – has completed a permanent switch to Warrington.

Russell, a back-rower, has made 10 appearances for the Wire across the 2025 Super League and Challenge Cup competitions, scoring one try at home to Hull KR in late May.

The 29-year-old has also enjoyed NRL experience with the St George Illawarra Dragons, where he made eight appearances, including a debut against the Canberra Raiders in 2023.

A Saddleworth Rangers junior, Whitehead is also a back-rower who has made ten Super League appearances for the Wire following his senior debut against Salford in 2022.

Since then, he has enjoyed loan spells with numerous Championship sides, including Halifax Panthers, London Broncos and Widnes Vikings.

Meanwhile, Stone has scored 24 tries in 84 appearances for Salford and Leigh Leopards since arriving in the UK in 2021. Before that, he featured in the NRL for Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans.

Stone said: “It’s a massive move for me.

“I’m excited to get out on the field for Warrington for the second half of the campaign. I’m looking forward to getting around the boys and we’re ready for a big couple of months ahead. I’m excited to be a part of it.

“The boys have been very welcoming and I’ve been impressed coming in today.

“The Halliwell Jones has one of the best atmospheres in the comp and I’m excited now to run out in front of the Warrington fans.”

Warrington head coach Sam Burgess added: “Sam is a great reinforcement for us heading into the second part of the season.

“He brings valuable experience and adds real presence to our forward pack.”