Rugby league fans vote on who should replace Jack Welsby at fullback for England if St Helens star misses through injury

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting on who should replace Jack Welsby at fullback for England if the St Helens star is unavailable through injury.

Earlier this month, Welsby was ruled out for 16 weeks which takes the fullback up to the start of October to be fit for the three-match Ashes Test Series against Australia.

With the first clash against the Kangaroos taking place on October 25, it means that the Saints talisman faces a race against time to be fit and ready to go.

As such, rugby league fans have been scratching their heads as to how England boss Shaun Wane – who named Welsby in his 32-man squad earlier this week – would look to shape his spine.

League Express readers were asked, from a total of six fullbacks, who should replace Welsby if he does indeed miss the Ashes:

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) – 25.64%

Jack Broadbent (Hull KR) – 24.79%

Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos) – 16.74%

AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans) – 15.18%

Will Pryce (Hull FC) – 12.82%

George Flanagan (Huddersfield Giants) – 4.83%