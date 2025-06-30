Super League-linked halfback signs with new club following St George Illawarra Dragons exit

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED halfback Jonah Glover has signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs following his exit from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Earlier this month, Love Rugby League reported that Glover was being offered to Super League sides after failing to force his way into Shane Flanagan’s thinking at the Dragons.

However, it has now emerged, as per The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, that the 22-year-old playmaker is heading to the Rabbitohs, with Souths head coach Wayne Bennett a big fan.

It means that Glover will now compete with the likes of former St Helens man Lewis Dodd as well as Jamie Humphreys for a spot in the Souths side.

Glover has been an integral part of St George Illawarra’s NSW Cup side, with the second-string side currently second with 11 wins, a draw and three losses.