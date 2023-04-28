Rugby league given Wembley rejection in 100-year celebration

SINCE 1929, Wembley has been the main host of the Challenge Cup Final.

Of course, there are a number of years that aren’t included in that due to the building of the new Wembley as well as the unavailability of the stadium last year when the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was given the green light to host the prestigious event.

However, for almost 100 years, Wembley has held a special place in the hearts and minds of the rugby league fraternity.

Walking down Wembley Way and experiencing your team walking out at the iconic stadium is a memory that will forever be etched in fans’ memories.

Unfortunately, that feeling does not seem to have been reciprocated with Wembley celebrating its 100th anniversary, only for the venue to snub rugby league in its iconic motif.

A century of memories. 100 years of the world's most iconic stadium. #Wembley100 pic.twitter.com/UzUgYbBgbs — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) April 28, 2023

To put things into context, Evel Knievel is included who, 40 years ago, attempted to jump over 13 London buses at the Stadium.

The end result: he fractured his pelvis and broke his hand in front of 90,000 people after failing to clear the last bus – quite remarkable really that Martin Offiah doesn’t grace the photo considering his incredible 1994 Wembley try for Wigan against Leeds.

Even musical talents such as Elton John and Ed Sheeran included as well as New Zealand rugby union hero Dan Carter who played just once at the iconic stadium.

Football is of course the main feature with the likes of David Beckham, Sir Bobby Moore, Rene Higuita – famous for his goalkeeper scorpion kick – and even Eric Cantona.

Considering the fact that Wembley has almost always been a feature in the rugby league calendar since both the new and old venues opened, it is a real head-scratcher!