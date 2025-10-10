Rugby league legend Leon Pryce takes up shock coaching role

LEON PRYCE has been appointed as the new head coach of York Valkyrie, taking over from Director of Rugby, Lindsay Anfield who has stepped down after five seasons in charge.

Pryce has a CV to be envious of, having played for Bradford Bulls, St.Helens, Catalans Dragons and Hull FC, winning four Super League Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges, and six Challenge Cup Finals.

After retiring in 2017, he went on to coach Workington Town for 2018 when he guided them to the League 1 play off final.

York RLFC Chairman, Clint Goodchild said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Leon Pryce to the York Valkyrie as Head Coach.

“Leon is one of the most respected figures in rugby league, with an incredible career as both a player and a coach. His passion for developing players and his deep understanding of the game will bring tremendous energy to our Club.

“The Valkyrie have set new standards for women’s rugby league in recent years, and Leon’s appointment marks the next exciting chapter in that journey.

“His leadership, and commitment to excellence align with what we’re building here in York.

“Leon has already made a fantastic impression on the playing group with his energy, and genuine respect for what the Valkyrie have achieved.

“He brings a wealth of experience, a winning mentality, and a real sense of purpose to the role.

“We can’t wait to see the impact he’ll have on the group as we continue to grow and chase success.”