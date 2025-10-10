Warrington Wolves announce “one of the most significant commercial deals” in the Super League club’s history

WARRINGTON WOLVES have announced a two-year extension with main partner, Hoover in one of the most significant commercial deals in the club’s history.

The domestic appliance brand, part of the Haier Group, will continue to feature on the front of the men’s and women’s shirts and will also maintain their proud support of the club’s Wheelchair, PDRL and LD teams.

The Haier Group’s growing global sporting presence includes new partnerships with Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain.

Warrington Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick said: “I’m delighted we’re able to extend our partnership with such an iconic, global brand.

“Hoover’s support since coming on board in 2020 has been outstanding they’ve been fantastic ambassadors for both our Club and the wider sport.

“Having them continue their journey with us is a major positive for Warrington Wolves and for Super League as a whole. I’m excited about what we can achieve together in the years ahead and the opportunities we have to give back to our supporters through a range of activations.”

Diego Perrone, Haier Europe’s Managing Director – UK and Ireland said: “We are absolutely delighted to extend our partnership as Official Club Sponsors with Warrington Wolves.

“Rugby is at the heart of the community, and supporting the club allows us to contribute to both its success on the field and the positive impact it has off it. This is reflected in our work together within the community and our joint commitment to inclusivity by working with all teams including the Wheelchair, PDRL and LD sides.

“The club’s creativity and bold activations perfectly align with Hoover’s vision of innovation and impact, giving our brand a platform that’s as exciting as it is meaningful.

“This partnership is more than just a sponsorship—it’s about celebrating teamwork, resilience and a passion for performance, values that we share at Hoover. We’re excited to continue this journey together and can’t wait to see what the season brings.”