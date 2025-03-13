Rugby league pundit and ex-RFL vice president Danika Priim denies sexual touching charge

RUGBY LEAGUE pundit and former RFL vice president, Danika Priim, formally entered a not-guilty plea to the charge of sexual touching at Leeds Crown Court this morning.

It is alleged that Priim ‘intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over’ at Horsforth Cricket Club in West Yorkshire on July 22, 2022.

It is also alleged Priim assaulted the woman ‘when she did not consent’ and she ‘did not reasonably believe’ that the alleged victim was consenting.

The 40-year-old appeared before Leeds magistrates’ court back in February, with the case being sent to Leeds Crown Court where Priim appeared today (on March 13).

Priim had a six-year spell as a player for Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos before turning to commentary and punditry after retiring in 2021, forming part of the inaugural team for Channel 4’s Super League coverage in 2022 and 2023.

Priim has been granted bail.