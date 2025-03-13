Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam gives ominous warning to Super League rivals over David Armstrong

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has given an ominous warning to Super League rivals, claiming that David Armstrong has “got four or five levels to go up” despite a stunning start to his career in the UK.

Armstrong signed from Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2025 Super League season with some claims that he could have a similar impact on the northern hemisphere as Wigan Warriors star Bevan French.

And, the livewire fullback has settled in seamlessly, but his boss Lam feels there is still great improvement in the 23-year-old.

“We recruited him because we knew what he is capable of doing. I think he is only scratching the surface and he’s got four or five levels to go up.”

The Leigh head coach also revealed that Armstrong has lost some weight following illness – and almost didn’t play in Leigh’s 22-22 draw with Hull FC.

“He didn’t train before we played Hull FC and has lost a lot of weight.

“Once he settled in here, we will give him ten rounds to get to his best. We’ve got to be patient for that.

“He will get some things wrong at points and some thing he will learn.”