Rugby League Wheelchair Golden Boot award launched

The first ever Rugby League Wheelchair Golden Boot award will be awarded later this month.

International Rugby League and the Rugby Football league have combined to launched the award, with the awards dinner to be staged at Emerald Headingley on January 31st.

The introduction of the International Rugby League Wheelchair Golden Boot will provide the game with a trio of global award winners.

The Golden Boot was founded in 1984 by Open Rugby magazine and continued by Rugby League World. Wally Lewis won the inaugural award.

Eight contenders for the inaugural Wheelchair award have been nominated by the newly-formed International Rugby League Wheelchair Steering Group after a busy international season, in which England toured France and Australia as well as playing in a Tri Nations tournament in Wales.

The eight nominees are: Jack Brown, Nathan Collins and James Simpson (England); Gilles Clausells and Kevin Pastor (France); Cory Cannane (Australia); Jay Anderson (Scotland); Stuart Williams (Wales).

Seven domestic awards will also be presented, based on performances in the Wheelchair Super League and Wheelchair Challenge Cup in 2019 – Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Club of the Year, Match Official of the Year, and the Chair’s Award, a special award from Martin Coyd OBE, Chair of Wheelchair Rugby League.

Leeds Rhinos and Halifax, the Challenge Cup and Grand Final winners respectively, are strongly represented in the nominees, with England team-mates James Simpson and Jack Brown in the running for Player of the Year; the Rhinos team-mates Nathan Collins and Josh Butler challenged by Rob Hawkins of Halifax for Young Player of the Year; and Halifax’s Wayne Boardman one of the nominees for Coach of the Year.

Martin Coyd OBE, the Chair of England Wheelchair Rugby League, said: “2019 was a year of improvement, progress and achievement for Wheelchair Rugby League, both domestically and internationally – ending with our England team excelling in Australia on their groundbreaking Ashes tour.

“The introduction of this awards night provides us with the opportunity to recognise and celebrate those achievements – and also to look forward to an exciting year of growth domestically in 2020, with an incoming Wheelaroo Tour to crown the season in October and with Rugby League World Cup 2021 coming fast over the horizon.”

Nigel Wood, the IRL’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We are delighted to announce the addition of a third Golden Boot award for Rugby League.

“We are keen to recognise the rapid progress of Wheelchair Rugby League over recent times, and the outstanding skill, athleticism and courage of those involved.

“It is without doubt, one of the greatest undiscovered aspects of Rugby League but that will all change as Wheelchair Rugby League continues to excite, thrill and enthral up to, and beyond the World Cup. The award of the Golden Boot will attract more eyeballs to this magnificent version of Rugby League and that can only be welcomed.”

Domestic Award Nominees

Player of the Year

Jack Brown Halifax

Lewis King Argonauts

James Simpson Leeds Rhinos

Young Player of the Year

Josh Butler Leeds Rhinos

Nathan Collins Leeds Rhinos

Robert Hawkins Halifax

Club of the Year

Argonauts

Leeds Rhinos

North Wales Crusaders

Team of the Year

Argonauts

Halifax

Leeds Rhinos

Coach of the Year

Wayne Boardman Halifax

Steve Jones North Wales Crusaders

Fred Nye Argonauts