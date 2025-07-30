Rugby legue fans vote on Nigel Wood’s first priority as RFL chairman

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting on Nigel Wood’s first priority as RFL chairman – and the public are heavily divided.

Wood was announced as permanent chairman earlier this month after initially being appointed on an interim period to lead a strategic review.

His position will again be under scrutiny a year from now, with his term lasting until next summer. And in that period, it’s fair to say that Wood has his work cut out to create an aura that has everyone singing off the same hymn sheet.

Of course, with Super League revealing that it will have 14 teams in the near future, most readers of League Express’ readers’ poll have made that point the most imperative of Wood’s to get right.

Here are the rest of Wood’s priorities and the results:

Announce that Super League will have 14 teams in 2026 or 2027 – 30.95%

Put the RFL’s financial house in order – 23.31%

Begin negotiations for a new TV deal – 19.01%

Speak to the NRL about taking a stake in the British game – 17.41%

Appoint a Commissioner whose job would be riase the status and value of our leading competition – 9.32%