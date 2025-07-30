Championship chief puts forward alternative Super League expansion and promotion method

DONCASTER chief executive Carl Hall has explained, in a statement, that the teams that finish top of the Championship and that wins the play-off final should be promoted to Super League – not be decided by an independent panel.

Hall, whilst outlining his support for an expanded Super League from 12 to 14, disagrees with the reasoning behind an independent panel choosing the final two teams to make it to the promised land.

Instead, the New Zealander feels that, in true sporting fashion, the remaining two sides should be chosen with on-field competition.

As well as that, Hall believes that Doncaster “are ready to push the bottom” if the “opportunity arises” for the South Yorkshire club to be elevated into Super League.

A statement from Hall reads: “We welcome the decision to expand Super League to 14 teams from next season. This is a significant step forward in the efforts to strengthen the game in this country.

“If the opportunity presents itself for this club to reach Super League, we are ready to push the button. We are incredibly passionate about growing the Dons both on and off the pitch and know that Super League is the ultimate destination.

“However, I strongly believe that the two clubs joining the top flight for 2026 should be decided on merit – and by that I mean on-field performance only.

“The Betfred Championship league leaders and the winners of the play-off final are the two clubs which should make up the 14.

“The foundation of this incredible sport is fearless, full-blooded competition and it is that which should determine how each of the divisions are formed.”

Whilst the remaining two sides to make it a 14-team Super League will be chosen by an independent panel chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine, the top 12 will be decided by the IMG grading system which set up the three tiers going into the 2025 campaign.