Ruthless Doncaster hammer Batley Bulldogs

BATLEY BULLDOGS 12 DONCASTER 50

ROB WALLACE, Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Sunday

DONCASTER secured a vital two points as they continue to knock on the door to the play-off positions as they overcame Batley on a warm and blustery afternoon, thanks in the main to a first half in which they ran in 22 points up the notorious Batley slope.

Both sides came into the game on the back of a defeat prior to the Wembley break, losing at home to Toulouse and Bradford respectively.

Doncaster started the game the brighter of the two sides, running up the hill and Suaia Matagi forcing an early half-break for the visitors. Their good start was rewarded in the fifth minute with the ball being sent to the right for Edene Gebbie to force his way over the top of Jack Render to score in the left corner. Connor Robinson added the conversion to give Doncaster an early six-point advantage.

And they built on their opening stint, while the Bulldogs continued to be their own worst enemy, finding a blue jersey almost as often as their own players.

A Robinson chip towards the posts was knocked back by the chasing Craig Hall into the hands of Matagi and the Doncaster prop charged over to the right of the posts. Robinson added the conversion to double the lead.

The visitors were making hay in the sun and making a mockery of the problems posed by the Batley slope. Watson Boas broke free on half-way before drawing the cover defence and offloading to the supporting Reece Lyne. Robinson added his third goal of the afternoon to take the difference to 18 points.

A penalty for offside swung the momentum Batley’s way and they attacked down the slope. The ball was sent to Dane Manning, who dived over to score to the left of the posts. Josh Woods added the conversion to narrow the lead to twelve points.

But five minutes before the break Doncaster extended their lead, after smart interplay from Hall, Boas and Lyne sent Luke Briscoe over in the right corner. Robinson missed the touchline conversion attempt.

The second half started as the first ended with Doncaster in the ascendancy.

A penalty gave them field position before the ball was sent to the left and Brad Hey dummied and straightened his run to score. Robinson added the conversion to take the score to 28-6.

And despite Boas going off with a nose injury, Doncaster continued to dominate, with Gebbie adding his second try of the game before Hall dummied his way over from 30 metres out and, just short of the hour, Isaac Misky darted over from close range. Robinson added two conversions to take the score to 6-44.

Batley notched a consolation effort ten minutes from time as Oliver Greensmith scored down the left edge. Woods’ conversion took the score to 12-44.

With time running down, it was appropriate that Doncaster registered the last score of the game, with Briscoe breaking through from half-way, beating the fullback and scoring under the posts. Robinson added his seventh conversion to bring up the half century.

GAMESTAR: Edene Gebbie was a constant threat throughout, running hard, tackling hard and scoring two tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Doncaster ran in 18 unanswered points in the first 18 minutes, almost immediately securing the two points.

MATCHFACTS

BULLDOGS

1 Robbie Butterworth

5 Elliot Kear

28 Jayden Myers

3 Oliver Greensmith

19 Jack Render

6 Ben White

7 Josh Woods

31 Noah High

9 Alistair Leak

10 Luke Cooper

15 Nyle Flynn

11 Dane Manning

13 James Brown

Subs (all used)

8 Adam Gledhill

12 Lucas Walshaw

16 Brandon Moore

17 Luke Blake

Tries: Manning (23), Greensmith (70)

Goals: Woods 2/2

DONCASTER

1 Craig Hall

5 Luke Briscoe

4 Reece Lyne

3 Brad Hey

18 Edene Gebbie

24 Watson Boas

7 Connor Robinson

8 Brad Knowles

9 Greg Burns

10 Suaia Matagi

14 Jacob Jones

11 Sam Smeaton

28 Brad Fash

Subs (all used)

16 Pauli Pauli

20 Isaac Misky

21 Tyla Hepi

29 Will Gardiner

Tries: Gebbie (5, 54), Matagi (11), Lyne (18), Briscoe (35, 78), Hey (45), Hall (56), Misky (64)

Goals: Robinson 7/9

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 6-18, 6-22; 6-28, 6-32, 6-38, 6-44, 12-44, 12-50

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulldogs: Adam Gledhill; Doncaster: Edene Gebbie

Penalty count: 2-5

Half-time: 6-22

Referee: Ryan Cox

Attendance: 1,529