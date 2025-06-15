Swinton Lions finish strongly to beat Workington Town

SWINTON LIONS 24 WORKINGTON TOWN 14

IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday

TWO Swinton tries in the last 14 minutes secured a dramatic win against a well-drilled Workington side that looked to have had the points in the bag.

Both sides made an untidy start before Town forced an early goal-line drop-out, which they were unable to exploit.

The Lions then forced their own goal-line drop-out, which resulted in the opening score when Jack Stevens put in a nice kick towards the Workington line and it bounced up nicely for Kenny Baker to collect and touch down under the posts, with Will Roberts converting from in front.

Town were forced into making another goal-line drop-out but they went short with it and knocked on, giving the ball back to the Lions but standing firm in defence.

Baker almost had a second on 23 minutes but couldn’t hold a short pass from Adam Sidlow that might have put him over the line.

Dave Eccleston then found himself in space chasing a long kick from Dom Wear, but Lions fullback Louie Roberts got there first to cut out the danger.

Brilliant interplay between Stevens and Gav Rodden almost produced another Swinton try but the Town defence scrambled well.

Town hit back seven minutes from the break when a long pass to the left found Eccleston and he crossed in the corner with Jake Carter converting from the touchline.

Carter then sent Town in with a slender lead at the break when he kicked a penalty for backchat.

The Cumbrians went further ahead five minutes into the second half when the Lions were on the attack deep in the Town half and a ball went to ground. Zarrin Galea collected it and raced ninety metres to score. Louie Roberts and Frank Sergent were both in hot pursuit, but they couldn’t catch him, and Carter kicked the simple conversion for an eight-point lead.

Town then had a purple patch, spending time on the Lions’ line, but the home defence was excellent.

And all that pressure amounted to nothing as it was Swinton who struck on 62 minutes when Stevens offloaded to Will Roberts and he crossed under the posts and added the conversion to put his side two points behind.

Workington were penalised in their own half for a high shot on Sergent and the penalty resulted in more pressure on the line, producing a try for Jordan Paga, who sold a nice dummy on the left to cross, and Will Roberts again converted to give Swinton the lead.

During the celebrations there was a bout of handbags behind the line, and the incident was placed on report.

It set up a grandstand finish with the clock ticking down, but it was made safe for the Lions when Baker ran onto a short pass to crash in by the posts and Will Roberts again converted, with no time left for the restart as the hooter sounded.

GAMESTAR: Kenny Baker scored two important tries at important times to help secure the win.

GAMEBREAKER: Baker’s try in the dying seconds finally settled the game.

MATCHFACTS

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

25 Frank Sergent

2 Ellis Anderson

22 Aaron Lynch

30 Ethan Fitzgerald

6 Jack Stevens

31 Will Roberts

33 Alfie Sinclair

9 George Roby

20 Jamie Reddecliff

11 Gav Rodden

35 Jake Davies

13 Kenny Baker

Subs (all used)

10 Bobby Shingler

15 Jordan Brown

8 Adam Sidlow

14 Jordan Paga

Tries: Baker (13, 79), W Roberts (62), Paga (66)

Goals: W Roberts 4/4

TOWN

15 Cole Walker-Taylor

4 Andy Djeukessi

1 Zarrin Galea

3 Rio Corkill

20 Dave Eccleston

28 Jake Carter

7 Dom Wear

8 Ross Ainley

21 Callum Phillips

10 Stevie Scholey

11 Cooper Howlett

23 Sam Grice

13 Jack Stephenson

Subs (all used)

24 Lucas Castle

9 Jamie Doran

25 Callum Farrer

16 Guy Graham

Tries: Eccleston (37), Galea (45)

Goals: Carter 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-8; 6-14, 12-14, 18-14, 24-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Lions: Kenny Baker; Town: Dom Wear

Penalty count: 5-2

Half-time: 6-8

Referee: Adam Williams

Attendance: 949