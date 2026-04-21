Ryan Carr makes honest admission on Zac Cini after Castleford man left out at Wigan

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Ryan Carr believes Zac Cini has ‘some things’ to work on before he returns to the first-team squad.

Cini has made six Super League appearances during the 2026 campaign, with most of those coming at fullback following the season-ending injury to Blake Taaffe.

However, the 25-year-old was dropped for Castleford’s trip to the Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon, with youngster Jenson Windley making his first appearance of the season in the number one position.

And Carr, following a stellar 24-14 win over the Warriors on their own patch, revealed why Cini had made way for Windley.

“There are some things in his game he needs to improve at and work on,” Carr said.

“I’m a big believer in competition for spots. We haven’t been afforded that ability to have more competition for certain spots.

“Competition makes you want to play better every week, knowing you’ve got to try to work hard to keep your job.”

Carr also praised Windley for the way in which he made his first appearance of the season at fullback.

“He played there today and he did well, so yeah.

“He was in the game, it was his first crack there this year and we got the result.

“He’s a good kid and he works hard.”