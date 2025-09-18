Ryan Carr wants new Castleford Tigers halfback as Chris Chester reveals overseas plan

RYAN CARR wants a new Castleford Tigers halfback as director of rugby Chris Chester reveals the recruitment plan for the club heading into 2026.

Chester has explained that Carr, who has just completed the NRL season with St George Illawarra Dragons as assistant coach, has identified the spine as key moving forward into next season.

And Chester has revealed that the new Castleford boss has already planned pre-season.

“We have outlined the depth of the squad. Ryan has clipped thousands of pictures to show individuals because we’ve not been good on both sides of the ball,” Chester said.

“We have leaked a ridiculous amount of points and we need to assess and look at that. Ryan has said we will work really hard on the wrestle and floor work.

“We need to have the spine right, I don’t think throughout the year we have been able to get our strongest spine out there.

“Ryan has already planned pre-season up until the Benidorm game so he is very well prepared.”

In terms of recruitment, Chester has revealed the plan with a new halfback part of Carr’s plan.

“Recruitment may linger on into pre-season because there’s lots of things happening behind the scenes, we are talking to agents here and overseas.

“We’ve still got a significant amount of cap space that we will use, but like everything, I like a bargain and if there are a few bargains out there then we want to be in the market for those.

“There will be more announcements over the coming weeks with players we have signed.

“We are not in any rush to add overseas players. I think we’ve got two quota spots left but there maybe some movement with that.

“We are also interested in decent quality English in the market that have become available so we will see what happens.

“it’s one of those where it has be the right person and fit for the club, whether that’s a UK player or overseas player.

“We know we’ve got the cap space and quota spots so we will take our time with it.

“I think Ryan would like to bring in another half. I’ve already spoken to a number of halves before Ryan came in.

“But Ryan is really keen to make sure we’ve got a really strong spine next year so we will see.

“There are a few things that need to happen before that but we are working hard on it.”