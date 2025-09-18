Sydney Roosters hand down serious punishment on Victor Radley

SYDNEY ROOSTERS have imposed a ten-match suspension without pay on Victor Radley.

It comes following an alleged text conversation between Sydney star Victor Radley and Brandon Smith in relation to allegedly obtaining an illegal substance.

While Radley has not been charged by Queensland Police, the references in the media to communications allegedly between him and others have brought the Sydney Roosters into disrepute – according to the club itself.

Now Radley has been banned for ten games without pay and will make a $30,000 donation to be made to the St Vincent’s Hospital (for cancer research).

This represents the heaviest sanction ever imposed on a player in the Club’s history.

“I want to sincerely apologise to the Club, my teammates, our sponsors, Members and fans for the negative spotlight I have brought on the Roosters. I accept the sanctions in full and will work hard to earn back the trust and respect of everyone who supports this great Club,” said Radley.