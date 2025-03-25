Ryan Hall keen to play in 2026 as Leeds Rhinos star reveals secret to reaching 500 games

RYAN HALL has revealed he wants to go round again in 2026 after telling Leeds Rhinos that he is keen to play on.

The veteran winger played his 500th career game in Leeds’ clash with Wigan Warriors at the weekend, inadvertently setting up the winning try for Jack Sinfield when the ball bounced off his head.

Despite being 37 years of age, Hall has no plans to stop.

“It’s a both ways option and I’ve already put my cards on the table and said I want to go again. It’s up to them now,” he said.

During his career so far, Hall has won six Grand Finals, three World Club titles and the Challenge Cup twice, but he has pledged his great number of appearances down to playing through the pain barrier – even against his father’s wishes.

“I missed the Catalans game because I was injured and he (Hall’s father) was adamant I should not have played last week,” Hall said.

“But I said I’ve got a milestone game coming up and if I didn’t play injured at any point, I wouldn’t get to 100, never mind 500.

“There is a bit of playing when you are hurt – I learned that from very early on.

“In my first year, 2007, I played nine games and in the ninth game I came off injured – I got a dead leg. That was a Friday night game and on the Monday, I was in the gym on the exercise bike.

“Tony Smith (Leeds’ head coach at the time) asked me how I thought I’d be for Friday because I was in the team and it was my shirt to lose.

“I was naive at the time and young and I said ‘I don’t know, it really hurts at the moment’. Tony turned round and said ‘you might regret that decision’, because once I’d given up my shirt, it was hard to get back in the team.

“Ultimately, I didn’t get back in the team, Lee Smith came in and he played in the Grand Final. I missed out and I remember that – sometimes you play hurt.”