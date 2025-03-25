Willie Peters’ view on new Hull KR fullback battle

HULL KR coach Willie Peters wants Jack Broadbent and his new team-mate and fellow fullback option Arthur Mourgue to bring even higher standards out of each other as they try to seal selection in the team.

France international Mourgue is eyeing Sunday’s trip to Huddersfield for a first Rovers outing as he settles into his new surroundings, having completed his move from Catalans Dragons ahead of schedule.

The 25-year-old, who can also play in the halves (five of his seven international outings have come there) had agreed a three-year deal to start next season, but he joined Peters’ roster early after the departure of Niall Evalds to Huddersfield on loan.

Unfortunately for the Giants and the former Salford and Castleford player, he picked up a foot injury on debut against Salford on Thursday which is likely to keep him out for a lengthy spell.

While Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson reflects on that Evalds setback, in Peters’ thoughts is how to make the most of having both Catalans Academy product Mourgue, who made 103 first-team appearances, and Broadbent to call on.

Leeds product Broadbent, 24, linked up with Rovers last April, when in a precursor to Mourgue’s move, he switched on loan from Castleford prior to an already-inked three-year deal to start this season.

His 14 appearances for the club in 2024 included the 9-2 Grand Final defeat by Wigan at Old Trafford, where he played centre. He has also been on the wing and in the halves during his career to date.

Broadbent has turned out at fullback of late, and Peters said: “Jack has been doing a great job and has been earning the right to play.

“But we’re in a strong position to be able to have two good fullbacks, and while we want to ease Arthur into our system, we’ll certainly be looking to play him down the track.”

Peters told how Catalans had initiated Mourgue’s early cross-Channel ticket: “We were approached by Catalans, but there had to be a fair bit of movement, mainly around Niall.

“He lives that way (Huddersfield) so it worked out for him. He did some wonderful things for us but he was travelling two hours-plus a day and it was starting to get to him.”