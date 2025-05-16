Ryan Hall scores last-gasp winner as Leeds Rhinos pip Hull FC

LEEDS RHINOS 18 HULL FC 16

PHIL CAPLAN, AMT Headingley, Friday

A LAST-gasp Ryan Hall try saw Leeds triumph over Hull FC in the setting AMT Headingley sun in a terrific encounter for top-four honours.

Head coach Brad Arthur spoke in the build-up about his side starting to establish their identity and their resilience got them home after Hull – with a strong kicking game – seemed to be home.

Indeed the Rhinos only led for the first time when Hall smashed his way over in the corner from a Lachlan Miller pass.

Hall was one of several significant returnees for Leeds, alongside Brodie Croft and co-captain Cameron Smith off the bench, while Brad Fash returned for the visitors who were still without their starting second-rowers.

Following an impeccable minute’s silence for Leeds’s 1961 Championship winner Derek Hallas, the Rhinos’ early defence was miserly in a scoreless start of almost half an hour.

Jordan Rapana’s 250th career appearance ended early as he required lengthy treatment for an injury prior to being stretchered off in the tenth minute.

Riley Lumb couldn’t reel in Ash Handley’s flick pass and, with temperatures rising as crunching tackles came in on both sides, Herman Ese’ese spilled John Asiata’s pass.

Cade Cust produced a superb tackle to halt Handley as Leeds ran on the last, while Lumb was just held out after Tom Briscoe had lost possession.

Hull scored first after Lachlan Miller’s kick conceded a seven-tackle set and Hall’s hand gave away a scrum, from which Will Pryce manufactured an overlap for Lewis Martin to go over in the corner.

Leeds’ double subs Sam Lisone and Smith made an immediate impact with Jarrod O’Connor sensationally held out by Sam Eseh and knocking-on.

But when they were penalised for a high tackle, Davy Litten got above Hall from a Pryce kick and Harry Newman knocked on, soon allowing Sam Eseh to barge through three tacklers by the posts.

But the Rhinos clawed back four of the ten-point Hull lead before half-time as Jack Ashworth spilt the restart and Miller found Croft who sent James McDonnell over with a fine short pass.

Hull struck first after the break, however, to move 16-4 ahead. On a last play Leeds struggled with another kick, this time Pryce’s coming back off a post, and Zak Hardaker gathered for Asiata’s long pass to send Harvey Barron in at the corner as Aidan Sezer nailed the touchline conversion.

In response, Handley broke and got another set restart, Lisone bent the line and Tom Holroyd celebrated his new contract by powering over.

Hull couldn’t extend the score despite Litten breaking clear up the middle, followed by Cade Cust who was a threat throughout, as Croft pulled off a try-saver to deny Briscoe.

Ese’ese was also held up and Liam Knight denied as the home line held before Riley Lumb’s try 14 minutes from time gave them hope.

Deciding again to run on the last, Croft, Connor, Morgan Gannon and Handley sent Lumb flashing into the corner, where Miller was unable to add the goal.

The winning try began when Leeds successfully challenged a John Asiata kick into Watkins, giving them one final chance to attack.

Handley then made a terrific run and after Watkins was held a metre short, Miller found Hall on the last to do the rest.

GAMESTAR: Ash Handley ran with verve and purpose throughout, his final charge setting up the winning try.

GAMEBREAKER: Ryan Hall’s sensational one-handed touchdown in the corner won the game for Leeds two minutes from time.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The eruption of noise when the video referee confirmed Hall’s late try nearly blew the South Stand roof off.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Ash Handley (Leeds)

2 pts Cade Cust (Hull FC)

1 pt Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

MATCHFACTS

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

5 Ryan Hall

3 Harry Newman

4 Ash Handley

23 Riley Lumb

18 Jake Connor

6 Brodie Croft

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

14 Jarrod O’Connor

10 Keenan Palasia

12 James McDonnell

16 Morgan Gannon

28 Kallum Watkins

Subs (all used)

19 Tom Holroyd

13 Cameron Smith

15 Sam Lisone

11 James Bentley

18th man (not used)

17 Cooper Jenkins

Also in 21-man squad

7 Matt Frawley

20 Jack Sinfield

21 Alfie Edgell

Tries: McDonnell (39), Holroyd (49), Lumb (66), Hall (78)

Goals: Miller 1/4

HULL FC

6 Will Pryce

2 Harvey Barron

1 Jordan Rapana

20 Davy Litten

22 Lewis Martin

14 Cade Cust

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

40 Liam Knight

3 Zak Hardaker

4 Ed Chamberlain

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

5 Tom Briscoe

17 Jack Ashworth

39 Sam Eseh

19 Brad Fash

18th man (not used)

25 Denive Balmforth

Also in 21-man squad

16 Yusuf Aydin

23 Logan Moy

24 Jack Charles

Tries: Martin (29), Eseh (36), Barron (46)

Goals: Sezer 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 4-10; 4-16, 10-16, 14-16, 18-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match:​

Rhinos: Ash Handley; Hull FC: Cade Cust

Penalty count: 2-3

Half-time: 4-10

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 15,602