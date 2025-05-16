Wigan Warriors put on another super show against York Valkyrie

WIGAN WARRIORS 40 YORK VALKYRIE 6

LORRAINE MARSDEN, The Brick Community Stadium, Friday

WIGAN laid down an early marker as title contenders by completely overpowering back-to-back champions York to kick off the new Women’s Super League season in style.

Following on from last weekend’s impressive Challenge Cup semi-final win over Leeds, Wigan once again showed toughness in defence and sparkle in attack as Denis Betts’ side ran in seven tries and kept the Valkyrie frustrated in terms of both possession and field position.

After a few early errors from both sides, the players soon settled into the occasion, and with defences on top any real chances were at a premium. Wigan continually kept York penned inside their own half, and it was one such defensive effort that gave Wigan their first scoring opportunity.

A smart offload from Georgia Wilson on halfway early in the set found Shaniah power who sent Ellise Derbyshire through a gap and towards the line, before passing inside to her centre Molly Jones to finish it off under the posts for an easy conversion for Isabel Rowe.

In much the same way as it did against Leeds, that first try fired Wigan up even more, and when Jenna Foubister broke the line she found Eva Hunter to race in for Wigan’s second.

And when, just minutes later, Wigan were awarded a set restart, Tiana Power didn’t need six more tackles as she showed fancy footwork to claim her first Super League try.

The blistering start continued for Wigan when Foubister sent Grace Banks through, and with the Valkyrie defence unable to get a hold of her, she raced away to the line and Rowe’s third successful conversion meant Wigan were scoring just short of a point a minute.

York finally got some valuable field position in the final 15 minutes of the half, and just as they thought their first real chance was incoming Molly Jones and Derbyshire combined to bundle Tamzin Renouf into touch.

Any momentum York were beginning to build was halted a few minutes later due to a lengthy stoppage for a neck injury to Renouf, who was stretchered off as a precaution.

It took both sides a few minutes to get back into their groove and just as York thought they’d repelled any further Wigan points, a kick towards the in-goal from Foubister bounced awkwardly and Emily Veivers reacted the quickest to crash over just before the hooter sounded.

Errors crept in again straight after the break, including a knock-on that saw a potential second try for Hunter ruled out for a knock-on after just five minutes.

Wigan’s sixth try of the evening did soon follow though when York were unble to deal with Rowe‘s grubber kick allowing Shaniah Power to force her way over.

With the game well and truly won, Wigan controlled the game well and seemed determined to keep their tryline in tact, a feat made easier by York’s frustration leading to a number of errors and missed opportunities.

Following a great break from Mary Coleman, Wigan got a final try with less than ten minutes left when Banks showed nifty footwork again to dart over after another Wilson offload.

But a rare mistake from Wigan, when they were penalised for offside, gave York one final chance and Ellie Williamson’s pass put Rhiannion Marshall into space before passing inside to Savannah Andrade for a late consolation.

GAMESTAR: Grace Banks showed magic feet again to follow up last week’s two-try performance with another brace.

GAMEBREAKER: Emily Veivers’ try on the hooter was a blow to York’s hopes of staging a second-half fightback.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Grace Banks

26 Tiana Power

3 Georgia Wilson

4 Molly Jones

5 Ellise Derbyshire

6 Jenna Foubister

7 Isabel Rowe

8 Mary Coleman

19 Remi Wilton

21 Jade Gregory-Haselden

11 Eva Hunter

10 Shaniah Power

13 Megan Williams

Subs (all used)

9 Carys Marsh

15 Carys Jones

17 Emily Veivers

22 Mia Atherton

Tries: M Jones (12), E Hunter (17), T Power (22), Banks (25, 71), Veivers (40), S Power (51)

Goals: Rowe 6/7

VALKYRIE

1 Georgie Dagger

2 Eboni Partington

3 Tamzin Renouf

23 Jaz Rampton

5 Emma Kershaw

6 Sade Rihari

7 Ellie Williamson

8 Liv Wood

9 Sinead Peach

25 Zoe Hornby

12 Savannah Andrade

16 Lisa Parker

10 Jas Bell

Subs (all used)

11 Rhiannion Marshall

18 Alex Stimpson

21 Tara Moxon

17 Izzy Brennan

Tries: Andrade (77)

Goals: Williamson 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 28-0; 34-0, 40-0, 40-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Warriors: Grace Banks; Valkyrie: Rhiannion Marshall

Penalty count: 8-5

Half-time: 28-0

Referee: Freddie Lincoln