Ryan Hall to go again with Leeds Rhinos in 2026

RYAN HALL says he’ll know when it’s time to retire – and that time isn’t just yet.

The veteran Leeds Rhinos winger has confirmed he’ll carry on playing for another year in 2026.

That will take him to 20 seasons in the professional game, having made his debut for Leeds in 2007.

The 37-year-old returned to the club after six years away – two with Sydney Roosters, four with Hull KR – ahead of this season and played his 500th career game in March against Wigan Warriors.

“I have always said if I feel I can still do a job for the team then I would like to continue playing,” explained Hall.

“This is currently my 19th season and it would be great to play a 20th season.

“I have spoken to players who have retired and they always say that you’ll know when your time has come but I am enjoying my rugby at the moment and being part of this Leeds Rhinos squad.

“We have got a lot we still want to achieve in 2025 but I am also looking forward to seeing where this squad can go over the next 18 months.”

Hall is the top try-scorer in Super League’s 30-year history, with 260 currently to his name, and is 19th in the list of all-time scorers in the British game, as well as being top of the England charts with 39 tries.

A winner of nine major trophies including six Grand Finals in his first Rhinos spell, he has proven his continued value this season in Brad Arthur’s revived side, missing just one game in the first half of the campaign as the club sit third in the table.

Coach Arthur said: “Ryan is a complete professional. His record speaks for itself in terms of his try-scoring ability but it is his day-to-day commitment to the team and being his very best that sets a benchmark for the rest of our squad.

“I am pleased for the Rhinos that he will be here in 2026. Having an experienced bloke like him around the squad can only bring the very best out of our players.”