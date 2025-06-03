Peta Hiku makes admission over past finals hurt and desire to be ‘remembered forever’ at Hull KR

PETA HIKU has admitted that Hull KR have not handled their past finals as well as their opponents.

Rovers went down in Golden Point to Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup Final back in 2023 whilst a 9-2 loss to Wigan Warriors in the Super League Grand Final last season prolonged KR’s wait for a trophy.

In the second loss in particular, Rovers appeared like a rabbit in the headlights at times – and Hiku believes that the club has learnt from the experiences.

“The build up to the game, the promotion, the fans and the extra things you do. When you want to be a part of these big games, that’s what comes with it,” Hiku told League Express.

“You could easily sit around and say you don’t want to be on your legs all day or driving miles to get somewhere. But if you want to win a final or get to Wembley that’s what comes with the job.

“I think that’s one thing I have learnt. You take it and enjoy it, plus they are not easy to come by so you might as well enjoy it while you’re there.

“I think that’s one thing I learnt. The way Wigan handled and approached the Grand Final, they had been there before and knew what it was like.

“I’ve only been to one Grand Final in the NRL. Even then I was young and coming into last year, you understand why people get into the occasion rather than the game.”

It’s been 45 years since Rovers won the Challenge Cup and Hiku admits he wants to be “remembered forever” as ending that long wait.

“Just having that vision and the thought of being part of a team to bring something back to Hull KR within 45 years would be remembered forever.

“To have that little image would be so awesome to be a part of and hopefully we are that team.”