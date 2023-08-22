Ryan Hampshire future as Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet makes Super League admission

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has a number of difficult decisions to make when it comes to the future of some his Super League stars.

The likes of Mike Cooper, Cade Cust and Ryan Hampshire are out of contract at the end of the 2023 season, with Peet speaking about the future of the latter in his pre-match press conference.

Hampshire rejoined Wigan ahead of the 2023 season after being released by Castleford Tigers, but has made just two first-team appearances since battling his way back from a devastating ACL injury.

“Whether it’s here or elsewhere next year, he certainly has the potential to be an outstanding Super League half-back, that’s why we brought him here,” Peet said.

“I’m really proud of the way he’s applying himself at the moment. We were really blunt with Ryan when he came with what his role was going to be.

“Conversations are quite easy with him, but I imagine he is frustrated as much as he is determined. The way we played last week, he probably thinks he could come in and execute better.”

Peet went further, explaining that Hampshire is “able to look elsewhere” for a deal for 2024.

“I’ve been very open with Ryan. They’re not easy conversations because he needs some security. He knows that he’s able to look elsewhere.

“I think his preference is to stay here, but we’re yet to make a decision on him either way. In an ideal world we would have him here with us because he brings so much to the club.

“But we have to get the balance right with the squad and we’ve got a salary cap to manage. At the moment, we’re not able to make that commitment to him.”

