Paul Wellens on potential new St Helens signings following injuries to Alex Walmsley and Agnatius Paasi

ST HELENS have been doing it tough with injuries in Super League 2023.

The likes of Agnatius Paasi and Alex Walmsley are out for the rest of the season whilst those such as Mark Percival, Tommy Makinson, Jon Bennison and Will Hopoate have all spent a number of weeks on the sidelines.

In terms of the pack, the absence of Paasi and Walmsley would hurt any Super League side and head coach Paul Wellens was asked whether the Merseyside club would go into the market in order to buy a potential replacement for next season.

“Potentially, it’s something we are having discussions around. We are certainly not looking to replace them, we hope they return to fitness and get back playing for us because they are valued members of the playing group and individuals,” Wellens said.

“We are having discussions, the rise of George Delaney has eased that burden a little bit, Morgan Knowles and Sione Mata’utia have shown they can move up so we do have options there.

“We need to see what best fits, we are prepared to be patient and make the right decision and if that takes a few weeks or a couple of months then so be it.”

Saints have already brought in Moses Mbye with Joey Lussick heading to NRL side Parramatta Eels whilst Daryl Clark will be a Saints player in 2024.

