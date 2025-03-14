Salford Red Devils add two more players for Bradford Bulls clash but lose an interchange

SALFORD RED DEVILS will be restricted to seven interchanges in tonight’s Betfred Challenge Cup Fourth Round tie against Bradford Bulls.

The club remain subject to the Sustainability Cap that was reimposed ahead of last Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture at Castleford Tigers.

Initial attempts early this week to make changes to the squad that travelled to Castleford for the Cup tie were rejected by the RFL.

However following confirmation of the sale of Marc Sneyd to Warrington Wolves, therefore creating space under the Sustainability Cap, the RFL have granted permission for the addition of two players who were not eligible for the Castleford match – Jayden Nikorima and Ethan Ryan.

That meant making two changes to the 17-player squad Salford submitted for the match on Wednesday.

Such changes lead to a reduction in the number of interchanges available, barring exceptional circumstances. The RFL have ruled that the sale of Sneyd to Warrington can be considered in that category, and does not lead to the loss of an interchange.

However there are no equivalent circumstances behind the replacement of Nene McDonald in the squad that was originally declared, therefore Salford lose one interchange.