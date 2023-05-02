Salford Red Devils announce six-figure investment from new Super League offer

SALFORD RED DEVILS have announced a six-figure investment from their new Super League offer.

The top-flight club announced their community share offer campaign, ‘Reds Rise Together’ last week in a bid to become Super League’s first wholly community-owned club.

Now, Salford have surpassed £100,000 of investment. Paul King, Managing Director of Salford Red Devils said: “It is a positive sign to be starting Week Two of the campaign with £100,000 already raised.

“We are seeing support from all over. We have seen investment from our supporters, those that have not engaged with us in a while, members of our immediate community in and around Salford, as well as from the wider world.”

“What is so important here is that we regain the momentum that we saw earlier on in Week One and we push on towards our initial target sooner than later. The amount of positive work we can do within the club and community do if we reach towards our upper targets is exciting to say the least.”

“To those who have got involved already – thank you for supporting our club and for helping make history. To those who haven’t yet, we hope you join us. Let’s write another chapter here together.”

Salford have outlined the campaign as part of their attempt to become a Category A club within Super League and it’s a very encouraging start to say the least.