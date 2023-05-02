Ex-Super League and NRL forward George Burgess set to release autobiography

FORMER Super League and NRL forward George Burgess is set to release an autobiography.

Burgess, who retired at the end of the 2022 Super League season, will be working with Australian writer, producer and director Craig Gaudion to tell his own personal story – one which will not want to be missed.

The 30-year-old signed for the St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of the 2022 NRL season after a number of months out following invasive hip surgery.

But, Burgess made just four appearances for Anthony Griffin’s side before hanging up his boots.

The Dewsbury-born enforcer first burst onto the scene with the Bradford Bulls youth side, but didn’t make a first-team appearance for the West Yorkshire side.

Instead, Burgess was signed by South Sydney Rabbitohs on 1 January 2011 to play in the National Youth Competition and NRL in the future.

Boy did he make an impact for the Rabbitohs. Alongside his twin Tom brothers Sam and Luke, George played in the 2014 NRL Grand Final and went on to make 149 appearances for the Sydney club.

George also made 15 appearances for England.