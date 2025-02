SALFORD RED DEVILS have appealed the two-match ban handed to forward Joe Shorrocks.

Shorrocks incurred 15 penalty points following Salford’s 32-6 loss to Leeds Rhinos, after the Match Review Panel charged him with Grade D head contact in Saturday’s fixture, in an incident which led to the Leeds half-back Brodie Croft leaving the field.

Croft subsequently failed his Head Injury Assessment, meaning he was unable to return and will also miss this weekend’s fixture against Castleford Tigers.