Zac Cini reveals he turned down rival Super League offers as ex-Parramatta man gives message to Castleford Tigers fans

NEW Castleford Tigers recruit Zac Cini reveals it was the chance to make a change at the Super League club that convinced him to make the move to The Jungle.

The 24-year-old was part of the Parramatta Eels set-up in 2024, but failed to make an NRL appearance, instead registering 20 appearances for the Eels’ New South Wale Cup side.

With offers from both Super League, the NRL and the second-tier in Australia, Cini was convinced to join Castleford – but why?

“Castleford are at a big, pivotal moment where they making a lot of changes and I’m really excited to be a part of that change,” Cini told League Express.

“I want to bring the club back to where it should be. I had other offers – there were a few from Super League and the NRL – but Castleford was the one that stood out to me.

“I want to be a part of the change. I’m big on testing myself – it was daunting with young kids and a young family making the move.

“But, once you get here it’s not that scary. Rugby league is rugby league no matter where you play.”

Cini did admit that it was “very frustrating” to get limited game time in the NRL, with the centre playing just four first-grade games in four seasons with Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels.

“It was very frustrating when you’ve got the confidence and you feel like you’re playing well enough to play games, but there’s always more to it.

“It’s not always about if you’re playing well or not. It’s about the style of play too and if you fit that particular mould.

“My style of play really fits Castleford so I’m keen to string a lot of games together which has been a big frustration in the past.”

So what can the 24-year-old bring to The Jungle?

“My style of play – I play off the cuff, so I tend to use speed and footwork rather than brute strength.

“My strength is my agility so I try to create things for other people – there will be a bit of excitement for the fans.”

Does Cini have ambitions to go back to the NRL?

“I wasn’t happy with how I left the NRL but I’m here at Castleford now. If we love it here, we would be happy to stay.

“If it comes to it and there is a chance to go back to the NRL, I wouldn’t close that off either.”