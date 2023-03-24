Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley backs Wigan Warriors star for England

SALFORD RED DEVILS will come up against the Wigan Warriors on Friday night, with the fixture live on Sky Sports.

Approaching the fixture, Salford head coach Paul Rowley knows just what is in store for his side when they visit the DW Stadium and highlighted one star in particular who perhaps doesn’t quite get the recognition that he deserves.

“I expect the same from Wigan than when I started watching them in 1980,” Rowley said.

“They are tough and uncompromising, the know the game inside out. There will be no quarter given but you can’t run away from it, you’ve got to go head on into the fire so to speak.

“They are tough down the middle and on the back of quick rucks they’ve got the x-factor out wide with Bevan French, Jai Field and Liam Marshall.

“I do feel Marshall doesn’t get mentioned enough with the aforementioned two, I think he’s been one of the best for well over a year or so.”

Rowley was also adamant that Marshall should be in the conversation for a spot in Shaun Wane’s England squad.

“Definitely I thought he was great last year and should have been in the England squad, I don’t see many flaws in his game if any.

“He’s a strong ball carrier and a very good player.”