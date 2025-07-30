Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley confirms halfback blow

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has confirmed that Oliver Russell won’t return from Wakefield Trinity.

Russell was tremendous for Salford in their 26-22 win over Castleford Tigers over a fortnight ago, but Wakefield boss Daryl Powell decided to recall the halfback ahead of Trinity’s clash against Leeds Rhinos last week.

Though the 26-year-old didn’t play in Wakefield’s 15-14 win over Leeds, he currently remains at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

“Oliver Russell has got called back by Wakefield so that’s a big loss,” Rowley said.

“I’m not disappointed with Wakefield. They’ve been extremely good with us in giving us Olly in the first place.

“Olly has been fantastic as well and so losing someone of Oliver’s calibre will certainly be a blow but we are grateful of the relationship we’ve had with Wakefield and the trust they’ve put in us to look after him.

“If he doesn’t get his nose in at Wakefield then hopefully we can look to get him in at a later date.”