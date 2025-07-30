North Wales Crusaders take first step to promotion dream

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have completed the first step of what they hope will be a three step ascent to promotion to the Championship.

Carl Forster’s side have secured a top four berth, that will see them participate in the end of season Super 8s, where they will take on four Championship sides to determine the fate of their season.

With a top four place guaranteed, attention now turns to securing first place in the table, and the League Leaders’ Shield, before moving on to fight for promotion.

Forster told the club’s official website: “There’s noise from outside the camp, of course there is, but for us as a playing group it’s got to be heads down and focused on what we’ve been doing well all season to put us in this position – nothing has been won yet.

“Up until now, we’ve not really looked at the table, obviously this week we’ll sit down and take a look at the month ahead and probably break the remainder of the season into two parts.

“My first goal is securing a top four finish and that gives us those extra games at the end of the season for a chance to get promoted to the Championship.

“Once we’ve secured our place in the top four, attention will turn to winning the league, but we have to understand that it also puts a target on our backs, every team will want to spoil the party and get one over on the league leaders, so we have to remain grounded, and I’m sure that we will do.”

Something that Forster will be hoping can fire his side to promotion is competition for places. A week off prior to the Newcastle game has enabled more bodies to return to fitness, with the likes of experienced campaigners Ben Evans, Jake Spedding and Jordan Case all pushing for game time.

Forster added: “It’s probably gone a bit under the radar because of the form we’ve been in, but when you look at the injuries we’ve had this season, we’ve had to do it tough at times.

“But, it’s this stage of the season where each of these lads will play a huge part, and that gives me a selection headache come Sunday, but it’s a nice problem to have.”