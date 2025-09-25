Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley gives Super League Grand Final prediction

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has given his Super League Grand Final prediction.

Rowley, who has just managed to steer the Red Devils to complete the 2025 campaign after a tumultuous year, was brought in by Sky Sports last week as a pundit – and it’s fair to say that he impressed the viewership.

Speaking ahead of Salford’s last fixture against Wakefield Trinity last weekend, Rowley gave his verdict on how he believes the end-of-season play-offs will shape up.

He said: “I fancied Leeds for about two-and-a-half months and then they wobbled, and that’s created a bit of doubt in my mind.

“Hull KR have wobbled there and Wakefield have showed a blueprint (of how to beat them).

“But I just think with Wigan and Hull KR, you can’t really look past those two teams and a replay of last year’s final.

“It wouldn’t be the same old two, I think it would have a different feeling because I think Hull KR would go with a different expectation.

“I think it’d be good to see a replay of it, but everybody in that top six will have a chance.”