Daryl Powell explains Wakefield Trinity’s Super League success in 2025 ahead of “great opportunity” against Leigh Leopards

DARYL POWELL believes Wakefield Trinity have had a “pretty good campaign” so far, but that their play-off clash against Leigh Leopards is “a great opportunity” to do something special.

After earning promotion to Super League for the 2025 campaign, Powell’s side have surprised a number of people by their consistency, earning them a place inside the top six and thus a play-off date away at Leigh on Friday night.

For Powell, Wakefield’s success this campaign was an aim that the group had set out to make at the start of pre-season.

“It’s been a pretty good campaign so far, we’ve done something we set out to do at the start,” Powell told League Express.

“We thought we could be in and around the top six and I think it’s been a good achievement but when you’re in the play-offs, you want to go on another week and see what happens.

“It’s a great opportunity for us, we’ve done a great job to get where we have done.”

Powell feels like his Wakefield side have proved people wrong after many claiming that Trinity would struggle upon their return to Super League.

“That’s the way it is. You get promoted and people look at your squad and think ‘that’s not good enough’ but they don’t know the players too well.

“We’ve done a great job from a recruitment perspective. We’re not just pot-lucking players, we are working hard on who we sign, why we sign them and the potential they have got.

“We signed quality players like Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone and then we’ve got some good, quality young players from here and overseas alongside players who have been at Wakefield a long time which is a good mix.”