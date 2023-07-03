Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley gives verdict on Wakefield Trinity’s survival chances following Super League clash

SALFORD RED DEVILS saved their “worst performance” under head coach Paul Rowley for their clash against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

Rowley was unhappy with his how his side went about their business, slamming the inability to complete the fundamentals against a team desperate for victory.

Salford trailed 22-0 at half-time before eventually going down 32-6 – a result which closed the gap between Wakefield and Castleford Tigers to just four points.

And when asked about Trinity’s survival chances after the game, Rowley believes that Wakefield can get out of the current situation at the bottom of the Super League table.

“I do think they can get out of it (the relegation battle), they’ve clearly got resource and brought a lot of fresh bodies in,” Rowley said after the game.

“They have got some players missing and like everyone else the destiny is in their own hands. With all due respect, I wish them very well and hold them in the highest regard with what they did today, but my concern is my own team.”

In terms of fresh bodies in at Salford, Rowley has spoken about the small squad that the Red devils currently have but doesn’t believe he will be able to add to his playing roster.

“I’m not quite sure really (on bringing anyone in), there’s not really a lot being thrown on my desk, as it stands we have got what we have got.”

That result left the Red Devils sixth in the Super League table.