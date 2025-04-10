Salford Red Devils chief executive Chris Irwin gives latest on ailing Super League club

SALFORD RED DEVILS chief executive Chris Irwin has given the latest on the ailing Super League club.

For the past few months, the financial issues of the Red Devils has been well-documented, with the likes of Kallum Watkins, Marc Sneyd and Brad Singleton all departing the club to raise funds.

Live on Sky Sports tonight ahead of Salford’s fixture against Leeds Rhinos, Irwin gave a brutally honest interview.

“We’re working through this at the moment. The owners have asked me to keep the club on a life-thread which I’m doing,” Irwin said on Sky Sports.

“My job is doing what I can control which is managing budgets, bringing down costs significantly as we were operating far beyond our means.

“That’s what I’m doing until the significant funds arrive.”

And does Irwin believe the funds will arrive?

“We are right on the wire in terms of cash, they are drip-feeding money into us until our large funds arrive and we’ve got to cut the cloth accordingly.

“It’s a consortium, two guys are heading it up – Saia Kalahi and Kurt Graver – and the investors are behind them with a large chunk of funds in Switzerland and in LA.

“These people are not rugby league people. I think they are interested in the stadium, the land around it, the development, they are looking to put a 200-room hotel on the grounds and an indoor sports arena.

“That’s what their interests are and we are a caveat for that. We will get 20 percent of the stadium as a club which will give us more security than ever before.

“The matchday income was next to nothing but we will access those funds now.”

Though Irwin has been the bearer of bad news recently, he still maintains a strong relationship with the coaches and players.

“I’ve got a really strong relationship with the coaches and playing group. They see me as an inbetween them and the owners.

“I’m passing them the information from the owners and they understand what I’m doing to protect the short and long-term interests of the club.

“It’s really sad to see and I am seeing it everyday with the players. It is an incredible challenging time for all.

“I feel it every time we have to move a player on but it’s the situation at the moment. I wasn’t expecting this when I came in but it’s something that I have had to do to keep this club running.”

The club, however, Irwin confirms, is still not debt free with a message given to Salford fans.

“I was ill-advised by the owners that part of the agreement to clear all debts and that the funds were due to land imminently.

“Unfortunately, that’s not been the case and I can only apologise to the fans. I can fully understand why people would be skeptical.

“We’ve all got a responsibility here, I’ve got a responsibility to ensure our club continues to run and we are asking the investors to ensure we have the funds to do that.”

Despite the lack of significant funds, Irwin categorically stated that the Red Devils are in “safe hands”.

“The club is in safe hands and I will ensure that. The worst case scenario, if no money comes in, I will cut the cloth accordingly and ensure we are sustainable for the future.

“I have been assured by the owners that everyone will be paid this month. I came into this job on the premise that the funds would be here to build this business. I am heartbroken.”