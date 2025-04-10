James McDonnell scores four as Leeds Rhinos pushed by struggling Salford Red Devils

SALFORD RED DEVILS​​ 0 LEEDS RHINOS​​​ 28

KASEY SMITH, Salford Community Stadium, Thursday

FOUR tries from James McDonnell powered Leeds to a tougher-than-anticipated win over a spirited Salford side.

The Rhinos huffed and puffed against the determined Red Devils in the first half but upped the intensity after the break to secure the win, though it was a performance unlikely to convince many they are serious contenders for silverware this season.

They somehow found themselves on the losing side against Warrington a fortnight ago, and once again a lack of cutting edge was evident.

Leeds did all the basics right, they completed well and they had quick line speed. They built pressure and their completion rate was high. But boy was their attack ordinary, especially in the first half.

Granted, they have some key playmakers sidelined – but this was a Rhinos side, going into the game just outside the play-offs, who found it difficult to break down a hugely inexperienced opposition.

Jake Connor was the main outlet for Brad Arthur’s men and it was his trickery which helped unlock the Salford defence on a number of occasions, though he endured a largely frustrating first half.

With not much to lose, Salford threw the ball about in possession – preferring a quick shift to the right edge which proved successful against Huddersfield – but too often they knocked on with opportunities for Paul Rowley’s men few and far between.

Discipline appeared to be a problem for the Rhinos with a sin bin in each half – the first coming for Keenan Palasia inside the first 15 seconds for his second yellow in as many games in Super League, denying any kind of fast start Arthur would have been hoping for.

The Rhinos’ point of attack in the first 40 was the Salford left edge and, third time lucky, Connor opted to run instead of kick and a simple show-and-go opened the space as he offloaded to the supporting McDonnell to crash over. Connor’s conversion, though, dragged wide.

Leeds were allowed to make up for that missed conversion after the hooter when Lachlan Miller slotted over a penalty right in front of the posts.

In complete contrast to the first 40, it was an explosive Rhinos start after the break, and a quick shift on the right wing – with good play between Ryan Hall and Harry Newman – allowed McDonnell to grab his second.

A Josh Wagstaffe knock-on from Leeds’ high kick on the last maintained the Rhinos stranglehold on Salford and a low Connor grubber was pounced on McDonnell again to secure his hat-trick, while this time Miller’s kick missed.

Leeds extended their lead when Morgan Gannon spotted a gap in front of the posts and pinged a kick for Lachlan Miller, who showed great intent to dive over.

With the Red Devils defence tiring, a precise short Connor pass allowed McDonnell, having the game of his life, to bust through for his fourth to make the scoreline more comfortable for the Rhinos.

GAMESTAR: Jake Connor was the main threat with his kicks and deceptive plays.

GAMEBREAKER: James McDonnell’s second try, right after the break, cut off any momentum Salford were attempting to build to get themselves back into the game.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The quick one-two between Ryan Hall and Harry Newman on the wing was a well executed move to allow James McDonnell to score an easy try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jake Connor (Leeds)

2 pts James McDonnell (Leeds)

1 pt Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds)

MATCHFACTS

RED DEVILS

14 Chris Atkin

40 Josh Wagstaffe

17 Esan Marsters

45 Jonny Vaughan

47 Billy Glover

6 Jayden Nikorima

27 Kai Morgan

18 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Joe Mellor

22 Matty Foster

15 Shane Wright

13 Joe Shorrocks

24 Harvey Wilson

Subs (all used)

21 Sam Davis (D)

19 Justin Sangaré

26 Jamie Pye

43 George Hill

18th man (not used)

41 Finley Yates

Also in 21-man squad

1 Ryan Brierley

25 Ben Hellewell

39 Jimmy Shields

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

5 Ryan Hall

3 Harry Newman

4 Ash Handley

23 Riley Lumb

18 Jake Connor

7 Matt Frawley

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

14 Jarrod O’Connor

17 Cooper Jenkins

11 James Bentley

12 James McDonnell

10 Keenan Palasia

Subs (all used)

20 Jack Sinfield

15 Sam Lisone

16 Morgan Gannon

19 Tom Holroyd

18th man (not used)

22 Tom Nicholson-Watton

Also in 21-man squad

21 Alfie Edgell

– Jack Smith

– Toby Warren

Tries: McDonnell (22, 41, 45, 76), Miller (67)

Goals: Connor 0/1, Miller 4/5

Sin bin: Palasia (1) – high tackle, Oledzki (56) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-6; 0-12, 0-16, 0-22, 0-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Red Devils: Joe Mellor; Rhinos: Jake Connor

Penalty count: 6-4

Half-time: 0-6

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 4,159