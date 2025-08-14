Salford Red Devils coach ‘thinks’ the Super League side will be able to field a team against Wakefield Trinity

SALFORD RED DEVILS assistant coach Krisnan Inu ‘thinks’ that the Super League side will be able to field a team against Wakefield Trinity this weekend.

Much has been made of Salford’s ability to finish the 2025 Super League campaign following 13 departures as the club battles major financial issues.

Last week, the Red Devils lost Chris Hill, Chris Hankinson, Jack Ormondroyd and Ryan Brierley and had to loan as many as six players from rival Super League sides to even be able to field a team against Hull FC last weekend.

But Inu has backed the club’s ability to take to the field once more against Wakefield.

“I think we will be able to field a team. We’ve got a few more days for the team to change, hopefully by Friday it will be more cemented,” Inu said.

“People around us change as well and depending on players pulling up after training or not.

“The fans always turn up, Wakefield have been a top team this year and are playing some awesome footy this year so no doubt they will bring a crowd with them.”

Reflecting on last weekend’s 80-6 thrashing by Hull FC, Inu explained the difficulty leading up to the game.

“The boys did as best as they could. Two or three we met on the bus and we met them there and then,” Inu said.

“It was hard for anyone to just rock up and play. Fair play to Hull FC and their fans, they were awesome.

“To put them in positions they have played in before was the hard part and everything changes from week to week.”

Of course, in the build-up to last week’s fixture, the Red Devils lost Chris Hill, Chris Hankinson, Jack Ormondroyd and Ryan Brierley, with the latter exit causing serious consternation amongst fans.

“Ryan’s departure did hurt a few people, obviously the fans as he is the Salford wonderkid.

“So to see him leave, it did hurt a few people as he still has good relationships with people here.”