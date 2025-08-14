Ex-Hull KR halfback Brad Schneider finds new club

FORMER Hull KR halfback Brad Schneider will be a Dolphins player from 2026 after signing a one-year deal.

Despite registering just 39 NRL appearances, the 24-year-old has been a capable understudy to Nathan Cleary at the Penrith Panthers, registering five tries and ten try assists over the past two seasons.

Hull KR fans will fondly remember Schneider from the latter’s 12 appearances during Rovers’ 2023 season when the halfback helped propel the East Yorkshire club to a Challenge Cup Final.

Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader, was happy about the signing of the 24-year-old.

“Brad is a great signing for us as someone who has the experience of being part of the Panthers’ 2024 Premiership as well as playing in a Challenge Cup Final in front of a packed Wembley Stadium,” Reader said.

“He gives us another great option in an important position as we continue to build our roster for the future.”