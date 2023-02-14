Salford Red Devils down to 19 players for Super League opener against Leigh Leopards

SALFORD RED DEVILS are down to 19 players for their Super League opener against Leigh Leopards, head coach Paul Rowley has confirmed.

Salford go up against the Leopards for the first time in 2023, with the Leigh Sports Village hosting what promises to be a bonanza of entertainment both on and off the field.

In Leigh’s first season back in Super League after earning promotion via the Million Pound Game in 2022, owner Derek Beaumont has gone all out in terms of pre-match entertainment in the hope that the on-field entertainment will follow.

For Salford, however, it promises to be a tough start to the season with head coach Paul Rowley confirming that they are down to 19 players.

Rowley said: “We’ve got about 21 players to choose from, 19 of them are fit. So not ideal for Round 1, but we’re confident in our squad.”

Kallum Watkins is one of those that will be missing at the start of the season.