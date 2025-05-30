Salford Red Devils hit 51 squad numbers as debutant takes shirt against Wigan Warriors

SALFORD RED DEVILS have hit shirt 51 in their squad with winger Sam Hill taking the wing spot for the clash against Wigan Warriors tonight.

Nathan Connell starts at fullback, with Hill and Chris Hankinson on the wings. Jonny Vaughan and Sam Stone take the centres spot, whilst Esan Marsters and Ryan Brierley sit in the halves.

Jack Ormondroyd and Joe Bullock start in the front-row alongside hooker Kai Morgan, with Matty Foster, Joe Shorrocks and Harvey Wilson taking up the back-row.

Justin Sangare, Tiaki Chan, Toby Warren and Charlie Glover sit on the bench.