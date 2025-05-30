Kevin Sinfield reveals new locations for latest ultra marathon challenge

KEVIN SINFIELD will take on another seven in seven fundraising running challenge in honour of Rob Burrow in December.

But this year’s will take in new locations in the UK and Ireland, with the aim of further spreading awareness of motor neurone disease, helping those living with it and boosting the bid to find a cure.

Sinfield began his challenges in 2020, the year after his old Leeds, England and Great Britain teammate Burrow’s diagnosis with the condition which claimed his life at 41 last year. He will also undertake a seventh challenge in 2026.

Now 44, Sinfield and his team have already raised more than £10 million – and he wants this year’s project to add a further £777,777.

He is set to run seven ultra marathons in seven days across seven cities or regions.

Once again, there will be an Extra Mile event where members of the MND community join him for one mile each day from Monday, December 1 to Sunday 7.

Each day will be broken down into seven-kilometre blocks which Sinfield must complete inside the hour, before setting off on the next leg on the hour.

The challenge will start in Bury St Edmunds and take in such as Ipswich, Cork, Swansea, Sheffield, Workington, Whitehaven, Dundee and North Yorkshire, finally arriving in Leeds and ending on the Headingley turf which Burrow and Sinfield graced.

The Thursday, December 4 South Yorkshire section will finish at the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience, where groundbreaking research is being done to find treatment and hopefully ultimately a cure for MND, including work part-funded by previous challenges.

The money raised this year will be split between the MND Association, Leeds Hospitals Charity (which supports the city’s Rob Burrow Centre), Irish MND Association, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, MND Scotland and The Darby Rimmer Foundation.

Sinfield said: “We have committed to seven annual challenges, as most people know the number seven is special to us because it is the number Rob wore.

“There are so many special memories from the previous challenges when people are so grateful that we have come to their village, town or city.

“With this penultimate challenge we wanted to continue that theme. The logistics around getting to each region in the timescale is part of our challenge, but it is worth it when we receive such a warm welcome.”

Go to https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield-7-in-7-together-challenge to donate.