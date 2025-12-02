Salford Red Devils host Oldham in Championship opener as new structure confirmed

THE 2026 Championship fixtures have been announced as relegated Salford Red Devils go up against Oldham on Friday, January 16.

That is, of course, if the Red Devils can field a side by then with the club still facing a winding-up petition from HMRC.

The opening round of the Championship will also be spread across the weekend of 16/18 January, with a mouthwatering clash between London Broncos and Widnes Vikings at the Cherry Records Stadium set to be one of the highlights.

Round One will also see several clubs take on a team that’s close to home with Hunslet kicking their season off with a West Yorkshire derby against Dewsbury Rams (KO 3pm) and Swinton Lions hosting Rochdale Hornets (KO 3pm) at Heywood Road on Sunday, January 18.

Following Round One, all Championship clubs will compete in Round Two of the Challenge Cup on January 24/25 before the league resumes on January 31.

Following confirmation of a merger of the Championship and League One competitions at the end of last season, 2026 will include 21 teams from across the UK.

The league will be 24 rounds long, with each club playing 12 home games and 12 away games.

Ten of those fixtures will be determined by league positions from the 2025 season, while two opponents will be based on geographical location to ensure all clubs get to play against their local rivals.

A new four week 10-team play-off format will be used at the end of the year to determine the teams for the Grand Final, which will be on Sunday 4th October.

All clubs will also compete in the 1895 Cup, with the final to take place at a new venue for 2026.

Abi Ekoku, interim CEO of the RFL, said: “A new-look Betfred Championship in 2026 is set to deliver an enthralling week in week out competition.

“The exciting new structure ensures every single game will have meaning and, it is pleasing to see the return of many old rivalries, plus some intriguing stardust from new club ownership groups.

“I would like to thank all Championship clubs for their cooperation and support and wish all teams success in their 2026 campaigns.”

Championship Round One Fixtures

January 16: Salford Red Devils v Oldham RLFC (KO 8pm)

January 18: Midlands Hurricanes v Newcastle Thunder (KO 2pm), Barrow Raiders v Workington Town (KO 3pm), Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers (KO 3pm), Doncaster RLFC v Halifax Panthers (KO 3pm), Hunslet RLFC v Dewsbury Rams (KO 3pm), Keighley Cougars v Goole Vikings (KO 3pm), London Broncos v Widnes Vikings (KO 3pm), Whitehaven v Sheffield Eagles (3pm), Swinton Lions v Rochdale Hornets (3pm).

North Wales Crusaders – bye round.