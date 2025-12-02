James Graham gives verdict on potentially replacing Shaun Wane as England boss

JAMES GRAHAM has shut down reports that he could be in the running to replace Shaun Wane as England head coach, backing Wane to continue in the role.

Wane has come under fire in recent weeks following a 3-0 Ashes whitewash against the old foe Australia.

Across three games, England scored just two tries and went down 30-8 in the Third Test at Headingley last weekend.

A number of reports have linked former Wigan Warriors head coach Michael Maguire with the England national position, with Maguire previously coaching New Zealand and New South Wales.

But, speculation has also been mounting that Graham and current Warrington Wolves number one, Sam Burgess, could join together in a leadership team to be Wane’s replacement.

Speaking on his own podcast, The Bye Round, Graham dismissed such claims with co-presenter Charlie White.

“Look, Charlie, I’m going to say this. I want Shaun Wane to be the coach,” he said. “It’s as simple as that. I want him to be the coach.

“I want him to be successful. I can’t say anything more than that. Respectfully, he’s contracted. But, more than that, I want him to coach England.”

White then asked Graham, who has over 50 caps to his name for England and Great Britain, if he would accept a job as an assistant to which the flame-haired enforcer replied: “It would be scary, Charlie, because what happens if I like it?”