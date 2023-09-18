Salford Red Devils investigating anti-social behaviour incidents following fan trouble at Hull KR

SALFORD RED DEVILS are investigating anti-social behaviour incidents following fan trouble during their 12-0 away loss at Hull KR on Saturday night.

Salford released this statement this afternoon confirming the investigation: “The Club is aware of and is investigating incidents of anti-social behaviour reported at our game against Hull KR on Saturday.

“The reported incidents have placed others at risk and can result in the club being issued heavy fines.

“We are proud of the passion so often displayed in the stands by our fans, and whilst we understand the excitement on the field can get us all carried away at times, it is our collective responsibility to ensure a respectful and safe environment for all to enjoy. Disorder and the behaviour of a small group should and will not be allowed to give our supporters a bad name.

“We’d like to remind our supporters that we condemn such behaviour, and that once reviewed, the Club will be taking appropriate action and issuing bans to any offenders identified.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.