Salford Red Devils’ Joe Shorrocks has ban INCREASED following appeal

JOE SHORROCKS of Salford Red Devils, having been charged with Grade D head contact in the Round Two Betfred Super League fixture against Leeds Rhinos, pleaded guilty but challenged the grading.

The independent Operational Rules Tribunal upheld the grading determined by the Match Review Panel.

Under the new sentencing guidelines for 2025, an unsuccessful challenge results in an additional five penalty points on the player’s record.

Having received 15 points from the initial MRP charge, which would have resulted in a two-match suspension and a fine, Shorrocks now has 20 points on his record, which means a three-match suspension.

When that is served, the number of points on his record will be halved to 10.