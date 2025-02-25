Salford Red Devils explain why Joe Shorrocks ban was increased after appeal

FOLLOWING last night’sindependent Operational Rules Tribunal, Joe Shorrocks original two-match ban has been upgraded to a three-match suspension.

The loose-forward was charged with Grade D ‘Head Contact’ following a collision with Leeds Rhinos’ Brodie Croft, incurring 15 penalty points as a result.

Croft was forced to leave the field and subsequently failed his HIA, meaning Shorrocks receives three additional points on top of the usual 12-point penalty for a Grade D offence.

The RFL appeal panel advised the contact was forceful and dangerous, and as the club was unable to provide medical evidence that it was Jack Ormondroyd who caused Croft to leave the field, and not Shorrocks, the Panel upheld the 15-point penalty, two-match ban and £500 fine.

An unsuccessful challenge resulted in an additional five penalty points on the player’s record, taking his total to 20.

That means Shorrocks will now miss Salford’s next two away trips to Hull KR this Thursday and Castleford Tigers on Friday, March 7th, as well as the club’s Challenge Cup fourth round clash with Bradford Bulls.