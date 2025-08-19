Salford Red Devils loan four Super League players

SALFORD RED DEVILS have loaned four Super League players for their clash against Leigh Leopards this Friday night.

Hull KR pair Leon Ruan and Louix Gorman have both made the move from Craven Park with Ruan yet to make an appearance for the Robins after a spell with Leeds Rhinos.

Gorman, a centre, made his Super League debut for the Robins versus Wigan Warriors in 2023 and has since enjoyed loan spells with Featherstone Rovers and London Broncos.

Another centre, Jack Darbyshire, also joins the club on loan from Leigh after spending a loan spell at League One side, Rochdale Hornets.

Darbyshire, despite being a Leopards player, will be allowed to play against his parent club on Friday.

Wakefield Trinity’s Neil Tchamambe will also be an option for Paul Rowley, as the rangy winger makes the move from West Yorkshire.