Gold Coast Titans prop Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui signs for Super League club

CATALANS DRAGONS have announced the signing of Gold Coast Titans prop Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui on a two-year deal.

Fa’asuamaleaui, brother of Gold Coast captain Tino, has played 11 NRL games so far during the 2025 campaign, with a total of 25 all in all as well as 46 games in the Queensland Cup.

The forward made his NRL debut in March 2023 in a victory against Melbourne Storm.

Upon signing for the Dragons for 2026 and 2027, Fa’asuamaleaui said : “I’m really excited and grateful to have signed with the Catalans Dragons and be part of such a proud club.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to improve my game, gain experience, and be part of what Joel Tomkins is building within the playing group – creating a strong culture and pushing for success. Can’t wait to meet the boys and build connections and really rip into preseason.

“I’m also really looking forward to living in such a beautiful part of the world in the south of France and experiencing it all with my little family.”

New Catalans boss Joel Tomkins said : “I’m looking forward to welcoming Iszac and his young family to the Catalans Dragons. I believe that he is coming into his prime years as a middle forward.

“I know he is fully committed to what we are trying to build at the club over the next couple of seasons and motivated to improve his game to reach his full potential.”